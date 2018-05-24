2019 Ford F-150 Raptor: It'll Make a Rough Rider out of You

Topline: Ford Motor Company announced in a press release Thursday that the 2019 model year F-150 Raptor sport pickup will receive modifications to improve its off-road capabilities and driver comfort.

What's New: The 2019 F-150 Raptor rocks Fox shocks, "Trail Control" driving mode, and Recaro bucket seats, embroidered with the Raptor logo. Ford contracted Fox to work over its existing internal bypass shock absorbers, and the two came up with electronically-controlled active shock valving, which will adjust to the current or anticipated needs of the truck, fed by information from the vehicle's sensors. The active shocks maintain grip levels and prevent bottoming-out in situations where static shock absorbers could fall short.

The "Trail Control" is described by Ford as cruise control for low-speed off-road travel, and can operate at speeds from one to 20 mph. Torque and brake vectoring are used to maintain grip and control on all surfaces, and can smooth the process of climbing hills and descending them again.

Ford confirmed to The Drive in an email that the new Fox shock absorbers are standard equipment and replace the 2018 component entirely. It declined to speak of whether the truck's price will increase as a result of the uprated parts.