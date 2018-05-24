Nikola's NZT Destroys Any Off-Road Situation, Silently
All-electric, zero emissions, 590 horsepower, and 722 foot-pounds of torque: The Nikola NZT maybe the future of off-roaders.
Bosch North America recently held the 2018 Bosch Mobility Experience, and at the event, the company showcased many new technological enhancements coming to cars as well as how they are working with OEMs to help create new vehicles for the future—one of those vehicles is Nikola's NZT.
The Nikola NZT is an all-electric, zero-emission UTV. At the Bosch-hosted event, the display model was an Alpha phase pre-production NZT 440 which will soon be available for public consumption. The 440 denotes the kilowatt output of the vehicle, and in layman's terms, the high-tech ute produces 590 horsepower and up to 722 foot-pounds of torque. This power allows the NZT to hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 3.5 seconds.
The NZT is equipped with Fox 3.0 internal bypass shocks, a 12.2" infotainment display, and is IP67 waterproof. It's also a plug-in electric vehicle with a maximum range of 150 miles and, when powered on a 400-volt circuit, is capable of a full charge in three hours time.
Pricing will start at $28,900 and Nikola is not requiring any deposit to reserve one.
The Drive was able to get a ride along in the prototype where we were told that only three examples have been built so far.
Check out the video below of a first-hand experience of what it is like to ride in the NZT.
In a world of wicked Polaris RZRs and similar UTVs, the Nikola is a forward-thinking alternative that makes use of electricity rather than turbo power to impress the crowds on your local trails. Without having to deal with range anxiety off-road, it seems to be useful and plenty capable in most settings.
For more on the Nikola NZT, check back with The Drive as more details are released in the coming months.
