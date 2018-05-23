Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert System Is Designed to Make Tire Inflating Easier

Gas prices are rising along with summer temperatures, and having your car's tires properly inflated is of growing importance. To help with the task is Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert feature which “relieves the pressure of worrying about perfectly inflated tires.”

Most cars these days do come with tire pressure monitoring systems that alert drivers when tire pressure drops below the set point. However, Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert adds an extra degree of convenience. It helps consumers quickly fill their tires to the right pressures without the use of a handheld pressure device or having to stretch out and check those tire pressure numbers at the station.