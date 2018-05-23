Loose Horses Tie Up Suburban Massachusetts Highway

It is not unusual for Route 2, one of the major highways through the MetroWest Boston area, to get bogged down with traffic during rush hour. But Tuesday afternoon's tie-up happened for a different reason than the usual heavy congestion. WCVB reports that a pair of horses were on the loose on the westbound side of the four-lane divided highway, causing the backup.

Photos and video soon appeared on social media from motorists finding themselves stuck behind these lost horses on the highway. The horses displayed poor traffic etiquette, proceeding no faster than a mild trot. One of the horses even failed to yield the passing lane to faster traffic, a clear indication that the horse is a native of Massachusetts.

Google Maps

I drive this section of Route 2 nearly every day. This appears to be the area between the Newtown Road exit and Interstate 495. There is very little development in this area, so the horses likely did not escape from a nearby home or farm. Yet motorists posting on social media reported no horse trailers stopped on the highway, either. The horses appeared to be uninjured and in good health.