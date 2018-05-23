Bugatti Built Its 100th 1500-HP Chiron

Bugatti announced Wednesday in a press release that the 100th Chiron hypercar has been built, and is on its way to its commissioner.

Number 100 was ordered with a dark blue carbon finish, in matte, a first for Chiron customers. The stylistic curl around the rear of the passenger cabin is trimmed in Italian red, echoed inside the car, where its interior is primarily red. Wheels are said to be finished in mink black.

This Chiron, now on its way to a customer in the Middle East, came in at 2.85 million euros, or more than $3.3 million, around 11 percent more than a "basic" $3 million Chiron, and just a hair (to the customer) above that of the $3.26 million Chiron Sport.

"I find the 100th Chiron especially pleasing," stated Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann. "It is dynamic and elegant in equal measure. This car shows that Bugatti produces highly individualized masterpieces of automobile craftsmanship that are simply unparalleled."

Bugatti states that Chiron production is running at full tilt, and is capable of fulfilling approximately 70 orders annually. Assuming demand for the Chiron holds up, Bugatti will not hit its cap of 500 Chirons built for more than five years, with production presumably ending around late 2023 at its current production rate.

Those of us (most of us) unable to afford a real steel Chiron, however, can instead enjoy the car in digital form through Forza Motorsport 7, while the more tactile may prefer constructing the car from a behemoth 3,599-piece Lego set. We'd love to see a time lapse of the latter.