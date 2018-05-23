Nearly 50,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled by Fiat Chrysler Due to Fire Risk

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 50,000 units of its 2018 Jeep Cherokee vehicles because of the potential risk of fire.

According to a report by the NHTSA, “Some 2018 model year Jeep Cherokee vehicles with a 2.4-liter engine may have been built with a skived fuel tube, which may result in a fuel leak and potentially a subsequent engine compartment fire. The suspect period at Belvidere Assembly Plant was established as September 1, 2017, when the suspect fuel tube stock from the affected supplier production line was first used in vehicle production, to January 4, 2018, when fuel tube stock manufactured with the new urethane-nesting block was used in vehicle production.”

A paragraph also details that “an engine compartment fire could result in thermal or smoke inhalation injuries to occupants and/or bystanders.” Luckily for FCA, there have been no reported incidents as of April 20.