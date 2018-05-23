Nearly 50,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs Recalled by Fiat Chrysler Due to Fire Risk
A faulty fuel tube reportedly affects brand new 2018 models.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 50,000 units of its 2018 Jeep Cherokee vehicles because of the potential risk of fire.
According to a report by the NHTSA, “Some 2018 model year Jeep Cherokee vehicles with a 2.4-liter engine may have been built with a skived fuel tube, which may result in a fuel leak and potentially a subsequent engine compartment fire. The suspect period at Belvidere Assembly Plant was established as September 1, 2017, when the suspect fuel tube stock from the affected supplier production line was first used in vehicle production, to January 4, 2018, when fuel tube stock manufactured with the new urethane-nesting block was used in vehicle production.”
A paragraph also details that “an engine compartment fire could result in thermal or smoke inhalation injuries to occupants and/or bystanders.” Luckily for FCA, there have been no reported incidents as of April 20.
This recall affects 48,990 vehicles produced between September 1, 2017, and January 4, 2018, and not 2019 Jeep Cherokee models. Also, Cherokees not equipped with the 2.4-liter engine are safe as they have fuel tubes produced by a different supplier. The concerned manufacturer, in this case, is Cooper Standard.
FCA U.S. has been instructed to conduct a Voluntary Safety Recall to inspect and replace the fuel supply tube as required. The company does have a policy and practice of reimbursing owners who have incurred the cost of repairing a problem that subsequently becomes the subject of a field action. As an owner of the concerned vehicle, just make sure you bring along your original receipt and/or other adequate proof of payment.
Those with queries can call the FCA U.S. Recall Information Center at 1-800-853-1403.
This is not the only fire-related recall this month. Recently, almost 43,000 Smart cars were recalled by Mercedes-Benz due to potential risk of fire inside the ForTwo's engine compartment.
