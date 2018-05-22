Police Looking for Driver Who Abandoned Ferrari 458 After Crashing Into Porsche Cayman

It's an entirely human impulse to run from trouble. But if you happen to be the one who left their smashed-up Ferrari 458 in the middle of a roundabout in central England on Sunday evening after crashing into a Porsche Cayman—well, the South Yorkshire Police would like to have a chat about personal responsibility.

According to authorities, the two sports cars were driving through the roundabout when the Ferrari collided with the rear of the Porsche. The impact sent the Porsche rolling over, but fortunately it landed back on its wheels. Both cars sustained heavy damaged and are likely totaled.