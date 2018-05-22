Police Looking for Driver Who Abandoned Ferrari 458 After Crashing Into Porsche Cayman
Not the smoothest getaway.
It's an entirely human impulse to run from trouble. But if you happen to be the one who left their smashed-up Ferrari 458 in the middle of a roundabout in central England on Sunday evening after crashing into a Porsche Cayman—well, the South Yorkshire Police would like to have a chat about personal responsibility.
According to authorities, the two sports cars were driving through the roundabout when the Ferrari collided with the rear of the Porsche. The impact sent the Porsche rolling over, but fortunately it landed back on its wheels. Both cars sustained heavy damaged and are likely totaled.
When South Yorkshire Police arrived on scene, they found the 26-year-old driver of the Porsche still in his car with minor injuries, while the Ferrari pilot was nowhere in sight. Other witnesses told Metro that both men fled the scene in the immediate aftermath of the crash, though the Porsche driver evidently had the sense to return and wait for authorities.
No matter what happened, we'd think twice about abandoning our $230,000 supercar, but human instinct is a powerful force indeed. And so is social media—police put out a call on Facebook looking for more witnesses or anyone with information on the Ferrari driver's location.
This isn't the first time we've seen a driver crash a car and simply walk away from the wreckage. Just last week, Nevada Highway Patrol posted pictures of an obliterated McLaren 720S that was abandoned by two people in the desert after a particularly violent crash. Authorities eventually tracked them down.
