Here's What Happens When You Take a $2 Million Bugatti Veyron to CarMax
How to break the CarMax appraisal system in one simple step.
The $1.5 million Bugatti Veyron has always been a car of superlatives. Sixteen cylinders. Up to 1,200 horsepower. The fastest car in the world at one point. But thirteen years since it stormed onto the scene, it's no longer the hottest ticket in town. So when you're ready to move on, what happens if you decide to sell your Veyron to CarMax?
To answer the question that no one has ever asked, owner Houston Crosta of Royalty Exotic Cars—a high-end rental business in Las Vegas—took his company's Mansory Edition Veyron to the used car mega-emporium for what has to be its most outlandish appraisal yet. Last we checked in, Crosta was lending it out for a very expensive burnout session, but this video proves to be a bit more educational.
CarMax is popular because it streamlines the buying and selling process. A person can show up and walk away with a check for their car in a few hours, or buy a new one without haggling or worrying about the salesman screwing them. Trade-in values are determined by the company's internal algorithms, not an individual dealer. Even the magic of math has its limits, though.
(The video should be cued in to the right spot, but if not, skip to 3:54.)
Obviously, the number CarMax offers for any car is going to be below what you'd get in a private sale. They're out to make money, after all. But if you've ever felt insulted by a lowball appraisal on your ride, you'll know exactly what Crosta is thinking when he hears the tiny offer for his Veyron, which also has a $1 million carbon fiber body kit from Mansory.
After a thorough inspection and entering the Veyron into the computer as a Volkswagen Beetle with a V-12 engine (the closest entry the salesman could find), CarMax ends up appraising it at a mere $200,000; in other words, around one-tenth of the car's real value. But it's not as insulting as it sounds—that's actually the most CarMax can offer, the salesman sheepishly explains. As you might guess, Crosta decides to hold on to the Veyron for now. Hey, there's always eBay.
- RELATEDMansory Edition Bugatti Veyron's Drifts and Donuts Could Cost $150,000If you had a Bugatti Veyron and funds to live your childhood dream, why wouldn't you?READ NOW
- RELATEDCarMax Is Offering $20,000 for a 1996 Honda AccordAfter failing to sell twice on eBay, the used-car retailer stepped in with an unbelievable offer.READ NOW
- RELATEDBugatti Veyron Crash in the Andes Mountains Looks Oddly Beautiful, Really ExpensiveJust about the most scenic (and inconvenient) place in the world to crash a $3 million hypercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis One-Off Mansory Bugatti Veyron Could Be Yours for $2,000,000Just four easy payments of $500,000.00READ NOW
- RELATEDMartin Shkreli's Unreleased Lil Wayne Album Was Found in a Used Bugatti VeyronThe owner of the car then sold the album to the Pharma Bro for an undisclosed amount.READ NOW