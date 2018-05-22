Here's What Happens When You Take a $2 Million Bugatti Veyron to CarMax

The $1.5 million Bugatti Veyron has always been a car of superlatives. Sixteen cylinders. Up to 1,200 horsepower. The fastest car in the world at one point. But thirteen years since it stormed onto the scene, it's no longer the hottest ticket in town. So when you're ready to move on, what happens if you decide to sell your Veyron to CarMax?

To answer the question that no one has ever asked, owner Houston Crosta of Royalty Exotic Cars—a high-end rental business in Las Vegas—took his company's Mansory Edition Veyron to the used car mega-emporium for what has to be its most outlandish appraisal yet. Last we checked in, Crosta was lending it out for a very expensive burnout session, but this video proves to be a bit more educational.

CarMax is popular because it streamlines the buying and selling process. A person can show up and walk away with a check for their car in a few hours, or buy a new one without haggling or worrying about the salesman screwing them. Trade-in values are determined by the company's internal algorithms, not an individual dealer. Even the magic of math has its limits, though.

(The video should be cued in to the right spot, but if not, skip to 3:54.)