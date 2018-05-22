Tradition Meets Modern: The British Cavalcade on Display at the Royal Wedding
Old met new among motor vehicles of the monarchy at the union of Prince Harry and American actress, Meghan Markle over the weekend.
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place this past weekend in grand style at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K. Now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple and members of the British royal family arrived and departed wedding activities in exquisitely designed vehicles.
From the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV in which Markle arrived at St. George's Chapel to the Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero in which the Duke and Duchess departed Windsor Castle, the vehicles on display were as extraordinary as the event itself.
For many, the televised event seen around the world was quite a spectacle, with American and British celebrities alike in attendance. Stars such as Oprah Winfrey, actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, as well as football star David Beckham his wife, designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham.
But for some, the biggest crowd pleasers at the events were the royal rides. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a Daimler DS 420, according to Fortune. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the Queen’s State Bentley. Here are the many modes of transportation from the event.
The Bride Arrives in a Traditional Rolls-Royce
Markel and and her mother, Doria Ragland, sat together on the drive to St. George’s Chapel in a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV. According to Fortune, it "was the first Rolls-Royce of the Queen, and her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. She first owned it when she was still Princess Elizabeth."
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Arrive in a Bentley Modified for Royalty
The Queen and Prince Philip arrived at St. George’s Chapel in the Queen's State Bentley. This staple of the royal garage was a gift to the queen from the Confederation of British Motor Manufacturers for the 50th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
The State Bentley is used for public outings and is based on the Bentley Arnage with an extended wheelbase, higher roof, and a "panoramic glasshouse" making it easier to see the queen. It also comes with some of the highest security features on any vehicle in the world. Since being built, the Queen's State Bentley has been converted to run on biofuel.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Proceed in a Horse-Drawn Carriage Built for Two
In the newly married couple's procession route through the Town of Windsor, Prince Harry and his new wife chose a ride in one of five Ascot Landau carriages. Afterall, what's a royal wedding without the pomp and circumstance of a horse-drawn carriage through the town to greet the people?
According to Buckingham Palace, the carriage was "escorted by a traveling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment." It was such a beautiful, sunny day that the newlyweds road in the open-air carriage. Watch the practice run of the royal wedding carriage procession route on the official The Royal Family YouTube page.
The Newlyweds Drive off Into the Sunset in a Vintage Jaguar With an Electric Motor
Just as the Queen's State Bentley runs on biofuel, other vehicles from the Royal Mews incorporate tradition along with modernity. Probably the most notable royal transportation of the weekend is the 1968 silver-blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.
The couple changed clothes for a black-tie reception hosted by Prince Charles, hopped into the sleek sports car and headed out of Windsor Castle in this vintage-modern mashup. Three features of note: the electric motor, the steering wheel on the left-hand side, and the license plate that read E190518, the date of their nuptials.
