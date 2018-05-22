Tradition Meets Modern: The British Cavalcade on Display at the Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place this past weekend in grand style at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K. Now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple and members of the British royal family arrived and departed wedding activities in exquisitely designed vehicles.

From the Rolls-Royce Phantom IV in which Markle arrived at St. George's Chapel to the Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero in which the Duke and Duchess departed Windsor Castle, the vehicles on display were as extraordinary as the event itself.



For many, the televised event seen around the world was quite a spectacle, with American and British celebrities alike in attendance. Stars such as Oprah Winfrey, actor George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, as well as football star David Beckham his wife, designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham.

But for some, the biggest crowd pleasers at the events were the royal rides. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a Daimler DS 420, according to Fortune. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the Queen’s State Bentley. Here are the many modes of transportation from the event.

The Bride Arrives in a Traditional Rolls-Royce

Markel and and her mother, Doria Ragland, sat together on the drive to St. George’s Chapel in a 1950 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV. According to Fortune, it "was the first Rolls-Royce of the Queen, and her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. She first owned it when she was still Princess Elizabeth."