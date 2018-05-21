Royal Wedding Over, Meghan Markle To Get Tactical Driving Training

Immediate members of the British royal family are given a 24-hour security detail, which does include a driver, so Markle will probably never get to put her new skills to the test. But unlike in America, where the Secret Service bans current and former presidents from driving on public roads, the royals can still get behind the wheel if they so choose. And increasingly, that's been the case.

"Certainly within the younger members of the royal family, they are very much used to being independent—independent within a security bubble. And driving does afford them a degree of independence," Simon Morgan, a former member of Queen Elizabeth II's security force, told CBS News.

The Queen herself is a well-known fan of Land Rover Defenders, and looking at that royal fleet of flawless old Jaguars, Bentleys, and Rolls-Royces from the wedding this weekend, we'd probably be asking for the keys more often than not. So with that in mind, it only makes sense to be prepared.