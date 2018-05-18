You Can Now Buy the Michelin Tweel Magical Airless Tire

That's a Can-Am Commander side-by-side and a Can-Am Outlander ATV seen in the demonstration clips, neither of which have any trouble bouncing through mud or hopping over obstacles at a variety of speeds. It all looks promising—as you'd expect for a demo—with the spokes deforming to the terrain similar to the way an aired-down tire would behave and the deep tread digging in like it should.

The tweel is available with several different four-bolt central steel hubs to fit UTVs from a variety of manufacturers, including Kawasaki and Polaris. Hubs for Honda, Kubota, and John Deere are reportedly due later this year. At $750 per tweel, though, the future certainly ain't cheap.

And lest you think this is a sign of things to come for your actual car, these wheels are only rated to 38 mph, and Michelin doesn't have any plans for a full-size model on this or any other planet just yet. Other companies like Bridgestone have also introduced their own airless tire designs, but those too are aimed at smaller forms of transportation like bicycles. Sadly, it will still be a while before you can ditch those horrible run-flats.