Volkswagen Unveils New Enthusiast Fleet at Southern Wörthersee: The European Experience

The Volkswagen brand just announced the lineup for its 2018 fleet at Southern Wörthersee: The European Experience in Savannah, Georgia. This year's cast is made up of five fresh and face-lifted cars in VW's lineup, four of which sport a bright yellow theme.

And although you wouldn't know it from the massive warranty-voiding disclaimers tacked on to its social media posts, Volkswagen is very in touch with the cult-like enthusiast community it's created. For a few years now, the U.S. branch of VW has been crafting an enthusiast fleet of concept vehicles to show off at car events around the country.

2018 Golf R Abstract Concept