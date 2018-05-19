Fiat-Chrysler Announces Winners of 'Drive for Design' Contest

On May 18, the FCA design office selected three students to be winners for the 2018 Drive for Design competition. The objective for participants in this year's contest, open to high schoolers across the U.S., was simply to draw up how they imagine the 2030 Jeep Wrangler may look.

Two of the winning sketches, each from students at Design and Architecture Senior High in Miami, Florida, shared many design cues with the present Wrangler. Eduardo Cret's "DJ" design replaces the classic round headlights with ones that more closely resembles a modern Cherokee, and the classic seven-slot grill appears to have been ditched for an LED display similar to what would be found on a sound mixer. Emily Bryson's "Wrangler Victus" sketch shows the unique feature of a glass canopy in place of the Jeep's fabric or metal roof.