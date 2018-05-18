This Tesla P100D Was Customized Even Before Leaving the Factory

It's one thing to immediately remove a set of factory wheels from a new car to replace them with aftermarket ones more to your liking. At least you can sell the factory equipment to recoup part of the cost of the replacement. But more invasive changes, such as putting a true leather interior into a Tesla Model S P100D that isn't available with one, is a more tricky proposition. But customizer T-Sportline will work with future Tesla owners to help customize their cars even before they buy them.

T-Sportline recently completed Project Malibu, a brand new Model S P100D featuring custom wheels, exterior trim, and a complete leather interior. The customer approached T-Sportline before actually buying the car to design its future look in advance. As a result, T-Sportline was able to recommend specific option and feature changes when ordering the donor car to save a few bucks on equipment that was just going to be discarded during the customization process.