Ken Block Gives a Tour of Hoonigan Racing Division HQ to Show His Carcaine Addiction

Head Hoonigan in Charge Ken Block is a busy man with his hectic rally racing schedule, film production, and the part that everyone seems to forget—running a multi-million dollar business.

Block recently competed in the Oregon Trail Rally in the first of three U.S. stage rallies he plans on racing in 2018. Additionally, he will be driving in the Spanish round of the World Rally Championship, the new Americas Rallycross series, and, finally, the World Rallycross Championship competition at Circuit of the Americas.

Along with racing, he will be launching a new eight-part Amazon documentary series called The Gymkhana Files and the tenth video in his well-known internet stunt series, GymkhanaTEN.

With all this going on in his life for 2018, he still found some time to do a walkthrough of his race team Hoonigan Racing Division’s headquarters in Utah to show off all the cars in his self-described "carcaine" addiction.