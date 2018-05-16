Porsche Establishes Ferry Porsche Foundation to Benefit Young People in Need
This foundation dedicated to the Porsche 356 designer is committed to improving education and the well-being of youth worldwide.
Porsche has announced the creation of the Ferry Porsche Foundation. The foundation's name stems from Ferdinand "Ferry" Porsche, creator of the Porsche 356 and son of company founder Professor Ferdinand Porsche. Ferry Porsche gave the brand its sports car identity. The organization will primarily focus on youth enduring some sort of hardship, and is Porsche's way of upholding its commitment to the health of its fans and employees.
This foundation's main goals are to provide support for the education and training of young people in need, with emphasis on science, research, social responsibility, and youth development. It will begin with supporting charitable programs in the communities surrounding its German factories in Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Weissach, but will expand to projects worldwide in the near future.
Porsche will invest 10 million euros ($12 million) into the foundation to start, and plans to invest another 10 million euros further down the road. In addition, the company will set aside money from its profits each year for this cause.
“For Porsche, economic success and social responsibility are inextricably linked," explains Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board at Porsche AG. "Through the Ferry Porsche Foundation, we aim to strengthen our existing social and civic activities in a sustainable way, independent of our day-to-day commercial operations.”
A Board of Trustees will manage the foundation's funds, with Chairman Oliver Blume at the helm and Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, Ferry Porsche's son, assuming the role of honorary chairman. An executive board led by Dr. Josef Arweck, vice president of Porsche communications, will contribute to day-to-day operations.
The foundation's commitment to young people makes a lot of sense. In the past, many of Porsche's commercials have been themed around the spark that ignited an enthusiast's love for the brand, which primarily happened at a young age. The company understands that its most devoted fans might not be able to afford one of its cars for decades, if at all. This foundation is Porsche's way of giving back to its youngest and most eager demographic, and will help breed the next generation of sports car enthusiasts.
- RELATEDFormula E Drivers to Host Charity Kart Race in Honor of Billy MongerMonger, who lost both of his legs during a racing crash last year, will help raise funds for 'Spinal Track.'READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Donates Special Edition "Predzilla" GT-R to Nashville Predators FoundationThe one-of-a-kind GT-R will be auctioned off to support the charity.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Dealerships' Donations to Charity Exceeded $100 Million in 2017Besides monetary donations, U.S. Ford dealers volunteered more than 50,000 hours to charitable causes.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne-Off McLaren 720S Auctioned for Charity, Raises $650,000The wine-colored 720S was auctioned off to benefit the Naples Children and Education Foundation.READ NOW
- RELATEDBatgirl and Lamborghini Batmobile Raise Childhood Cancer AwarenessEver notice how much Lamborghinis look like the Batmobile? Debbie Foreman did, and now she's using her Aventador to support cancer research.READ NOW