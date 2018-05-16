Porsche Establishes Ferry Porsche Foundation to Benefit Young People in Need

Porsche has announced the creation of the Ferry Porsche Foundation. The foundation's name stems from Ferdinand "Ferry" Porsche, creator of the Porsche 356 and son of company founder Professor Ferdinand Porsche. Ferry Porsche gave the brand its sports car identity. The organization will primarily focus on youth enduring some sort of hardship, and is Porsche's way of upholding its commitment to the health of its fans and employees.

This foundation's main goals are to provide support for the education and training of young people in need, with emphasis on science, research, social responsibility, and youth development. It will begin with supporting charitable programs in the communities surrounding its German factories in Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Weissach, but will expand to projects worldwide in the near future.

Porsche will invest 10 million euros ($12 million) into the foundation to start, and plans to invest another 10 million euros further down the road. In addition, the company will set aside money from its profits each year for this cause.

“For Porsche, economic success and social responsibility are inextricably linked," explains Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board at Porsche AG. "Through the Ferry Porsche Foundation, we aim to strengthen our existing social and civic activities in a sustainable way, independent of our day-to-day commercial operations.”