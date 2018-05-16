Hot BMW and Mini Emergency Vehicles Displayed at the RETTmobil 2018

BMW Group is displaying a wide range of its tailor-made vehicles designed for rescue teams, fire departments, emergency physicians, and police forces at the specialist trade fair RETTmobil 2018 held in Fulda, Germany from May 16 to 18, 2018.

The RETTmobil, which is in its 18th season, is a prominent European exhibition for emergency services and BMW Group is using this venue to showcase six special-purpose vehicles under the BMW, BMW Motorrad, and MINI brands.

Among the six, two will be variants of the new BMW X3 xDrive20d. One in "fire service command vehicle" guise with decals in fluorescent yellow and rich red tone RAL 3000, bearing the “Fire Department” lettering on all sides. It comes equipped with blue LED front flashers, digital radio antenna for GPS etc. and radio handsets. Then there's another designed for the emergency physicians. It bears decals in bright color RAL 3026 with “Emergency Ambulance” lettering and comes equipped with a removable omnidirectional beacon and two blue flashers at the front and rear.

In European spec, both xDrive20d models come powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine delivering 188 horsepower and a maximum torque of 400 newton-meters and is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and xDrive, BMW's intelligent four-wheel drive system. It can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in just eight seconds. Its top speed is 132 mph.