Lucky Road Rally Participants Survive Brutal, High-Speed Crash in a McLaren 720S

Two people who were participants in the Corsa Rally West were involved in a high-speed crash while at the wheel of a new McLaren 720S. The massive wreckage was found near the Lake Mead recreational area in Nevada, about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was the first one to release the image of the destroyed McLaren on May 11, claiming that both passengers were alive thanks to using their seatbelts. While seatbelts definitely kept the occupants in place, it was the quality and efficacy of McLaren's monocoque and driver cell that truly saved two lives that day. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that produces an astonishing 710 horsepower, the 720S is a supercar through-and-through, and more than a handful if things were to go south.