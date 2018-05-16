Lucky Road Rally Participants Survive Brutal, High-Speed Crash in a McLaren 720S
The driver and passenger originally escaped the carnage and were transported to a nearby hospital.
Two people who were participants in the Corsa Rally West were involved in a high-speed crash while at the wheel of a new McLaren 720S. The massive wreckage was found near the Lake Mead recreational area in Nevada, about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas.
The Nevada Highway Patrol was the first one to release the image of the destroyed McLaren on May 11, claiming that both passengers were alive thanks to using their seatbelts. While seatbelts definitely kept the occupants in place, it was the quality and efficacy of McLaren's monocoque and driver cell that truly saved two lives that day. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that produces an astonishing 710 horsepower, the 720S is a supercar through-and-through, and more than a handful if things were to go south.
The Corsa Rally West is just another one of the dozens of rallies designed for wealthy supercar owners and vloggers to get together and apply stickers to fancy rides as they make their high-speed runs from one destination to another. As this video by DailyDrivenExotics shows, the participants typically travel at high rates of speed on public roads and, in this case, even drive in the wrong direction down a highway access ramp after missing an exit.
Despite the news of this accident making national headlines, it's still not clear who the owner of the McLaren is, and if it was the same person who was behind the wheel at the moment of the accident. One thing is for sure: That McLaren is headed straight to the boneyard.
- RELATEDThis Crash Between a McLaren 720S and a Parked Audi R8 Will Not Be CheapFrom zero to six-figure repair bills in 2.5 seconds flat.READ NOW
- RELATEDBrave Owner Goes Off Road in His $285,000 McLaren 720S With Predictable ResultsBoldly going where no McLaren has gone before...for good reason.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice Officer Hits 143 MPH in Chevy Impala While Chasing Drunk McLaren 720S Driver [UPDATED]There's a reason police cars need to be pursuit rated.READ NOW