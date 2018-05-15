2019 Hyundai Veloster Starts at $18,500, Veloster Turbo Goes for $22,900

After the car's debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last January, Hyundai has finally revealed pricing and options for the 2019 Veloster. With a new face, premium interior options, and new powertrains, the 2019 Veloster brings Hyundai's only hatchback on offer into the modern age. Changes begin with the 2019 Veloster's price, starting at $18,500 for the naturally-aspirated model and $22,900 for the Veloster Turbo (R-Spec). The Turbo Ultimate with a dual-clutch transmission will set you back $28,150, slotting below the hyped-up Veloster N. The 2019 Veloster's most noticeable change, however, is its new face, sporting a cascading grille that puts the hatchback on par with Hyundai's current design language. Hyundai also updated the bodywork to make it appear more muscular than the 2017 model—the Veloster clearly hit the gym a lot during its 2018 gap year.

Hyundai

New color options are available for the Veloster such as Racing Red, Sunset Orange, Sonic Silver, Chalk White, and Ultra Black. The Veloster's three major trim levels can be denoted by their interior upholstery; the base-model Veloster 2.0 and Turbo R-Spec get cloth seats, mid-range 2.0 Premium and Turbo get a blend of cloth and leather, and the Turbo Ultimate receives full-leather. Technology like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Rear View Monitor, come standard on the new Veloster. Available options include Hyundai Blue Link, wireless smartphone charging, and a head-up display. The Veloster is equipped from the factory with Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, while Brake Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning are optional.

Hyundai

Buyers can choose from either a 2.0-liter, 147-horsepower four-cylinder or 1.6-liter turbocharged Gamma engine pumping out 201 horsepower. Both can be had with a six-speed manual transmission, but the naturally-aspirated Veloster has access to a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Turbo enjoys a new seven-speed dual-clutch with Hillstart Assist Control. All Velosters now come standard with Torque Vectoring Control for faster cornering while accelerating. “Our new 2019 Veloster represents an even more compelling offering for young and young-at-heart automotive enthusiasts with more expressive design, involving dynamics and cutting-edge infotainment features,” explained Mike O’Brien, vice president of product, corporate, and digital planning at Hyundai Motor America. “When combined with Hyundai’s outstanding value and efficiency, the new Veloster is sure to attract a progressive new group of enthusiast buyers.”

Hyundai

For the price, the Veloster's available premium options are hard to beat, and Hyundai claims that the car features better interior space than the Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Beetle. However, the Veloster loses points in the practicality category, a staple of hatchbacks, thanks to its coupe-like two-plus-one seat configuration. The Veloster Turbo's average performance also means it will have a difficult time taking down the Volkswagen GTI and similar hot hatches. Production for the 2019 Veloster started in March, and it will hit dealerships in the second quarter of 2018.