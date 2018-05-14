Here's the Onboard Video of That McLaren 720S Crashing Into a New Audi R8

The automotive world watched with a mixture of shock and schadenfreude when video of a terrible McLaren 720S driver launching his $290,000 supercar into a parked Audi R8 in Toronto emerged a few weeks ago. Now, a newly-surfaced clip filmed from the passenger seat of the McLaren takes us along for the ride, and new details about the crash have us shaking our heads harder than ever.

Context was hard to come by when the first clip started spreading around various car forums and Facebook groups late last month. If there were ever a viral video that needed a follow-up, it was the clip showing a shiny McLaren 720S rev its twin-turbo V-8, launch off the line, and spear straight into an equally-shiny Audi R8 on the side of the road. What were both supremely expensive cars doing on the same random street? Where was the Audi owner? How could someone be that stupid?

(The original clip plays first, followed by the new onboard view.)