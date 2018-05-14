Super Bowl I MVP Bart Starr's 1967 Corvette Convertible Going to Auction

The MVP of the Super Bowl always wins a car, including the very first one. When quarterback Bart Starr led the Green Bay Packers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I back in 1967, he was awarded a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette convertible that was very appropriately painted in Goodwood Green. Now that well deserved Corvette is looking for a new owner.

This C2 is unrestored with “mostly original” paint. Under the hood lies a 327 V-8 engine rated at 300 horsepower. There’s a tank badge that reads “Courtesy Delivery - B. Starr” and a round sticker in the windshield with a Packers helmet that says “50 Years Green Bay Packers” which would make the sticker from 1969. It has 48,000 miles on the clock which are believed to be original.

This Corvette was optioned with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, a 3.36:1 Positraction rear end, a tinted windshield, an AM-FM radio, and a telescopic steering column. The engine and transmission are original and numbers matching.