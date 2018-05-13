Customer Sends Cake for the Crew That Built His Rolls-Royce Phantom

In what seems to be a remarkable act of appreciation, a patron of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presented a sumptuous cake in the shape of the new Rolls-Royce Phantom to the craftsmen who put together his super saloon.

Matching the luxury brand’s extensive personalization program and in the spirit of the 112-year-old marque’s dedication to the bespoke, the cake was in a color matching the livery of his new road-going acquisition—a blue bodied and silver bonnet Phantom, it was. Following his presentation of this unusual token of appreciation, the gentleman handed out slices of the cake to the artisans who had built his vision of the Phantom, personally.

He stated, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard working people; the unsung heroes who are responsible for these mobile works of art.”