Customer Sends Cake for the Crew That Built His Rolls-Royce Phantom
Tasteful gesture of gratitude by customer for the workers often forgotten, restores some faith in humanity.
In what seems to be a remarkable act of appreciation, a patron of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presented a sumptuous cake in the shape of the new Rolls-Royce Phantom to the craftsmen who put together his super saloon.
Matching the luxury brand’s extensive personalization program and in the spirit of the 112-year-old marque’s dedication to the bespoke, the cake was in a color matching the livery of his new road-going acquisition—a blue bodied and silver bonnet Phantom, it was. Following his presentation of this unusual token of appreciation, the gentleman handed out slices of the cake to the artisans who had built his vision of the Phantom, personally.
He stated, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard working people; the unsung heroes who are responsible for these mobile works of art.”
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said, “We thank our patron for this extraordinary gesture, which was warmly welcomed by everyone at the Home of Rolls-Royce. It is not unusual for our patrons to thank the men and women in the Rolls-Royce family who are responsible for building their motor cars, but this is the first time that one has asked to express their thanks in this way.”
The very first customer deliveries of the new-generation Phantom sedan were made in January 2018 and the demand is high for the flagship model, says Rolls-Royce.
Unfortunately, for the sake of privacy, the name of the gentleman wasn't stated by luxury automaker. The sort and size of the cake weren't mentioned either. Rolls-Royce being Roll-Royce, the best guess is that it was classic chocolate cake with at least 5 coats of icing followed by a clear glaze.
