Almost 43,000 Smart Cars Recalled by Mercedes-Benz in the U.S.

German luxury automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is recalling almost 43,000 Smart cars in the U.S. market, because of a potential risk of fire in the engine compartment.

The recall covers 42,781 Smart ForTwo cabrio and coupe cars for the model years 2008 and 2009. It involves the engine, engine cooling and exhaust systems, and the quality of insulation mat used.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall information, "The rear insulation mat in the engine compartment may deform, deteriorate, and loosen over time, allowing the mat to contact hot exhaust system components.” The consequence of ignoring the issue can lead to total-loss damage. “If the mat contacts hot exhaust system components, it can increase the risk of a fire.” It also states: "This recall was the subject of an engineering analysis, EA17-003, conducted by the Office of Defects Investigation."