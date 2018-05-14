Pope Francis’ RWD Lamborghini Huracan Auctioned for $861,575

This past weekend, Pope Francis' limited edition, rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracán was auctioned off for charity.

The car was sold at RM Sotheby’s Monte Carlo Grimaldi Forum with all of the proceeds from its $861,575 hammer price going to special causes.

According to the Associated Press, 70 percent of the money will go towards rebuilding homes, churches, and public buildings in Nineveh, a city in Iraq that has been devastated after three years of fighting by the Islamic State group.

The Vatican said that the goal is to allow Christians who were forced to flee Nineveth “to finally return to their roots and recover their dignity.”

Two Italian associations that work predominantly with women and children in Africa, GICAM and Amici per il Centrafrica (Friends for Central Africa), will also receive 10 percent of the proceeds.

The remaining 10 percent will go towards the Pope John XXIII Community, an organization dedicated to helping female victims of sex trafficking.

The Hurácan was first introduced in 2014 with base pricing starting typically at $217,000. The Pope’s was a special edition and features papal yellow-gold detailing. Pope Francis signed his name, ”Francesco,” on the yellow and white hood after its presentation in November.

The luxury sports car company donated the vehicle to the Pope in 2017. The Huracán gifted to the religious leader can do 0-60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 202 miles per hour. It might be short on trunk space, but it does boast a whopping 610 horsepower, 5.2-liter, V-10 engine.