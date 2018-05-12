Audi Is the Latest Manufacturer to Pull out of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show
The German luxury trio is out.
The German luxury carmaker Audi is the latest manufacturer to pull out of the 2019 North American International Auto Show, joining neighbors and rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which also recently announced their future absence at the event in Detroit.
According to a report by Automotive News, a statement from Audi read that the brand "has had a long and successful history at NAIAS, debuting countless models that Audi customers enjoy today. For 2019, we have decided that we will not participate in NAIAS. We will continue to evaluate auto shows on a case-by-case basis relative to the timing of our product introductions and the value the show brings from a media and consumer perspective."
As shown by the recent decisions of other manufacturers, it seems that those within the industry are considering events with larger square footage and traffic, which translate to bigger impact, such as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to debut their latest vehicles.
Audi has been a staple of the Detroit auto show for the past few years. It most recently chose the venue for the first global showing of its Q8 crossover concept, due later in 2018.
Audi is not alone in this movement of sorts. Other prominent manufacturers such as Mazda, Mini, Volvo, Porsche, Mitsubishi, Jaguar, and Land Rover have also struck their names off the potential exhibitor's list for this year’s NAIAS.
