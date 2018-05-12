Tychy, Poland Plant Rolls Out Two Millionth Fiat 500

The two millionth Fiat 500 just rolled out of the Tychy plant in Poland a few days ago. The milestone vehicle is a special edition Fiat 500C Collezione adorning an exclusive two-tone paint job with white and grey Primavera livery and is headed to a showroom in Italy where it will be sold. It is powered by the 85 horsepower TwinAir Turbo engine. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome-plated accents, a grey-white-grey beauty line and for identification purposes, a cursive “Collezione” badge on the boot.

Production of the Fiat 500 commenced way back in 2007 at the Tychy plant which happens to be one of the most advanced FCA factories with a World Class Manufacturing Gold certification to prove it. At an average, it manufactures more than 200,000 examples of the city commuter annually.

The Fiat 500 is sold in over 100 countries worldwide with more than 80 percent of sales coming from outside of Italy. The 500 has been one of the best-selling vehicles in Europe for the last five years and it held a market share of 14.6% in its segment by the end of 2017. In the 3rd quarter of its 11th year, almost 60,000 units were sold in Europe—an all-time record.