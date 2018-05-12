Tychy, Poland Plant Rolls Out Two Millionth Fiat 500
This milestone vehicle is an ode to fashion.
The two millionth Fiat 500 just rolled out of the Tychy plant in Poland a few days ago. The milestone vehicle is a special edition Fiat 500C Collezione adorning an exclusive two-tone paint job with white and grey Primavera livery and is headed to a showroom in Italy where it will be sold. It is powered by the 85 horsepower TwinAir Turbo engine. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome-plated accents, a grey-white-grey beauty line and for identification purposes, a cursive “Collezione” badge on the boot.
Production of the Fiat 500 commenced way back in 2007 at the Tychy plant which happens to be one of the most advanced FCA factories with a World Class Manufacturing Gold certification to prove it. At an average, it manufactures more than 200,000 examples of the city commuter annually.
The Fiat 500 is sold in over 100 countries worldwide with more than 80 percent of sales coming from outside of Italy. The 500 has been one of the best-selling vehicles in Europe for the last five years and it held a market share of 14.6% in its segment by the end of 2017. In the 3rd quarter of its 11th year, almost 60,000 units were sold in Europe—an all-time record.
Helping the 500 hit its sales goals have been 30 special editions—across Fiat and Abarth—launched over the past 11 years; the new Fiat 500 Collezione is one such example. It has been designed as a tribute to the fashion industry. It follows in the steps of the limited edition 500, 60th and Anniversario models, released last year to celebrate the past 60 years.
Interestingly, the original 500 which was first introduced in 1957 was quite popular as well with over six million cars were sold. The Museum of Modern Art has even acquired an original model of the Fiat 500F “Berlina," made between 1965 and 1972, commonly known as the Cinquecento.
That being said, sales in North America have been rather dismal for the 500. But if you have a penchant for this Italian dinky Italian car, you can get one at a starting price of $14,995.
