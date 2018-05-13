BMW Confirms Classic 'CSL' Badge To Supersede 'GTS'
BMW clarifies its five-tier performance car designation scheme.
Last October, we learned of BMW's bids to secure trademark rights to the name "CSL," which it originally made famous through its 3.0 CSL, built as a homologation requirement for the company to field the car in the European Touring Car Championship. The CSL moniker has not adorned a BMW since the M3 CSL exited production in 2004, but the above trademark activity foretold BMW's efforts to revive the name, and a brand spokesperson confirmed to The Drive over the weekend that "CSL" will take the place of "GTS" on the company's most hardcore performance cars.
"CSL is still alive, and replaces GTS on further cars which are appropriate to get a CSL version—generally speaking," stated the spokesperson, in a communique outlining a five-tier hierarchy of performance cars.
Footing the naming scheme will be the company's current M Performance models, like the M240i, which rides the line between being just another 2-Series and a full M car. Above M Performance models are the M cars themselves, such as the M2, which yield the third tier to M Competition variants like the M2 Competition.
Atop these sit M CS and M CSL tiers, denoting "Coupe Sport" and "Lightweight" respectively. Only the M4 has a CS variant known to the public, though pre-launch rumors of the M2 Competition conflated the CS and Competition badges. With CSL replacing GTS, that leaves the M4 GTS as an equivalent to the hypothetical M4 CSL.
Not every BMW with an M Performance model—like the X6 M—will receive faster variants, according to the BMW spokesperson.
"This hierarchy won't automatically come with every model, just where it makes sense. E.g. there won't ever be an X5 M CSL."
We now have knowledge of the CSL nameplate's return and BMW's pursuit of the CSL trademark in the U.S. as applied to its M2, M4, and M8. Between these two factors, it is not unsafe to assume BMW will roll out M2 CSL and M8 CSL models in the U.S. in the future, and with the known quantity that is the M4 GTS, BMW already has a standard to which its modern CSL cars will be held, independent of the golden oldies. It'd almost be an unfair comparison, no?
- RELATEDRare, Extremely Orange BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition for SaleThe M3 Lime Rock Park Edition package was a $10,000 option for the 2013 M3, only 200 of which were ever built.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M5 Competition: Understated Presence, Upgraded PerformanceTweaks in every department set the M5 Competition apart from the base M5.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe BMW M2 Competition Is a Harder, Faster M2An engine borrowed from the M3 and a stiffer front end headline the M2 Competition's upgrades.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 625 HP BMW 328i with an M3 Powertrain for Sale is Nearly the Perfect WagonWith a supercharged S65 V-8, dual-clutch transmission, and partial M3 interior, this is the M3 Wagon BMW never made.READ NOW
- RELATEDSeventeen Iconic BMW Race Cars to Go on Display for New LeMay Car Museum ExhibitThis exhibit celebrating 75 years of BMW Motorsport will bring a little bit of Bavaria to the Pacific Northwest's best auto museum.READ NOW