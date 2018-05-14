Alfa Romeo Will Celebrate 90 Years Since Its Maiden Mille Miglia Win in Style

Alfa Romeo is busy preparing a big party to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its first win at the iconic Italian race, the Mille Miglia, which for the first time will see its route go right by the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum. The 1,000-mile road race is famous for its extreme danger, gorgeous vistas, challenging mountain roads, as well as the legendary daredevils who tamed them.

The 2018 edition of the Mille Miglia marks exactly 90 years since Guiseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi took the chequered flag with a time of 19 hours, 14 minutes, and five seconds. If you do the math, that's an average speed of 52.58 miles per hour, which is downright shocking considering the twists and turns the duo had to traverse, and the sheer length of the race. Campari and Ramponi also had to face tough competition as the likes of Tazio Nuvolari and Fernando Minoia at the wheel of their Bugatti and LaSalle racing machines who were also hungry for success, and at times, better prepared in terms of team personnel and equipment.

As this video created by the Italian marque shows, this year's route will visit several of the small Italian towns included on the original Mille Miglia route, but it will also visit the town of Arese, where the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum is found. In addition, the route will also pass through the center of the Italian city of Milan for the first time in 70 years. The video further shows the two newest Alfa Romeo vehicles in action on their native land, the Giulia sedanand Stelvio SUV, both Quadrifoglio guise.