This 625 HP BMW 328i with an M3 Powertrain for Sale is Nearly the Perfect Wagon

So you're in the market for a high-performance German station wagon. Everyone's favorites right now are the Nurburgring-slaying Mercedes-AMG E63 S and Audi RS Avant twins, but there are a few problems. The former costs six figures, and chances that the latter two will ever make their way over here are slim. For those willing to go back a few years (well, nine years to be exact), this 625 horsepower BMW 328i Wagon with an M3 powertrain for sale on Bring a Trailer is a great substitute.

At first glance, this 2009 328i Wagon certainly doesn't look normal, and that's because it isn't. The E91 3-Series has been heavily-modified with many different OEM parts from the E90/E92 M3. Starting with the body, the car features front and rear bumpers, front fenders, and a hood straight off of the M-line performance model. More importantly, a 4.0-liter S65B40 V-8 connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission powers the monster wagon, and a set of M3 brakes bring it to a halt. The theme continues into the interior with the 328i's instruments, steering wheel, center console, and front seats swapped out for those from BMW's most iconic sports car.