Formula D's Vaughn Gittin Jr. Talks Ford Raptor's Terrain Management

The Drive: Vaughn, what would you say is your favorite feature, trick or capability of the F-150 Raptor?

Gittin Jr.: It's impossible to narrow it down to one thing, but my overall favorite thing about the Raptor is the fact I can go off-road, hit whoops, jump, slide around, climb crazy terrain and then drive it home to pick my wife up and take her out to dinner in style, and enjoy a comfortable ride on the way there.

TD: If you could only daily-rive one of them, which one would it be: Ford Raptor or Mustang?

Jr.: I live in Maryland, so we actually have four seasons and I have toys that require towing. The Raptor would be my choice...and you better believe there would be a Mustang in the trailer hooked to the Raptor on the way to the track quite often!

So there you have it, folks, Gittin Jr. seems to really love the F-150 Raptor.

As this video shows, the Baja-inspired Ford pickup features six different driving modes that are designed to alter the truck's behavior depending on the driver's preferences, or the terrain he or she might encounter. These settings include a Normal mode designed for regular street driving, a Sport mode that amps-up everything from throttle response to the transmission's behavior, a Weather mode for icy or snowy conditions, a Mud-Sand mode for, well, mud or sand, a Rock Crawl mode for traversing oversized boulders, and last but not least, the famous Baja mode, which allows the truck to slide the rear end with confidence.