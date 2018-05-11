Fiat 500 Gets More Power, More Features, and a Higher Price for 2018

Fiat had a rough year in 2017 in terms of U.S. sales. The quirky Italian brand had a hard time selling the subcompact 500 and the awkwardly sized 500L in a market dominated by crossovers. Fiat is hoping to change that by offering more power and more features in the iconic, yet slow-selling 500, but it also means prices are increasing across the board.

According to CarsDirect, the starting price of the 2018 Fiat 500 Pop, which is the base model, is going up by $1,500 to $17,490. The price of the more upscale Lounge model is going up the same amount to $20,990. The price of the high-performance Abarth model is then being increased by $750 to a starting price of $21,740.

These prices include destination fees, which is part of the reason why all of the costs are on the rise. FCA is raising destination fees for most cars, trucks, and SUVs, and the Fiat 500 is part of that price boost.

However, you are getting a more well-equipped car which helps explain the slight hikes. Non-Abarth models of the 500 are getting a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine that now makes 135 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque, which are 33 percent and 53 percent increases, respectively. Pop and Lounge models are also getting a sport-tuned exhaust, sportier suspension, a rear spoiler, standard backup camera, and bigger wheels.

The idea is to make the Fiat 500 stand out a little more from competitors like the Honda Fit and Chevy Sonic. The 500 has always had a distinct Italian charm unlike any other subcompact hatch and Fiat is hoping to increase sales by turning up that charm a little more.