2018 Nissan Rogue Millennium Falcon Worthy of Galaxy's Most Famous Smuggler and Scoundrel, Han Solo

But for the Rogue Millennium Falcon, the team tasked with bringing the creation to life pulled no punches. “As the third installment of our own trilogy of collaborations with Lucasfilm, we raised the bar delivering our best custom show vehicle yet,” said Jeremy Tucker, Vice President of Marketing Communications and Media. “We started with the best-selling Nissan Rogue and worked with the talented concept designers at Lucasfilm and ILM. Then, we turned to the experts at Vehicle Effects bring it to life. The result is hands-down the most complete and thrilling vehicle we’ve ever done.”

The exterior is where much of the workmanship shines. Custom handcrafted aluminum body panels feature details mimicking the Millennium Falcon, while 3-D-printed inserts bring another level of immersive depth to the vehicle. A roof-mounted radar dish and laser cannon appear as though they could have been lifted right from the movie set. Up front, the multi-pane windshield clearly resembles the cockpit of the Falcon.

In addition to a fully customized movie-inspired exterior, this Star Wars-inspired Nissan receives a full interior makeover channeling the iconic cockpit of the Millennium Falcon. No previous build has received this level of attention.