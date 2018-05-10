Rare, Extremely Orange BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition for Sale

We've covered plenty of rare, specially-painted classic cars in the past, but manufacturers have never stopped the trend of putting out limited-edition variants of their production cars. We're very interested to see what uniquely-optioned vehicles become highly sought-after collector's items in 20 years or so. This 2013 BMW M3 Lime Rock Park Edition currently for sale on Bring a Trailer is one such example.

BMW built only 200 Lime Rock Park Edition M3's during the 2013 model year, a special $10,000 option featuring an exclusive Fire Orange paint job. Other distinct aesthetic touches include a front splitter, rear spoiler, and roof panel wrapped in carbon fiber. All Lime Rock Park Editions were also equipped with the Competition Package, adding 19-inch black wheels and electronic damper control, as well as lowering the suspension and sharpening the steering.

Besides the standard Lime Rock Park Edition features, this particular example includes the Premium Package, adding power-adjustable sports seats, better trim options, and upgraded leather, as well as the Cold Weather Package, introducing headlight washers and heated front seats. The only modifications the owner has added are a laser jammer and radar detector, because you're definitely getting pulled over more often with that bright orange paint job.