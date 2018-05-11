One-Off MINI Designed as a Toast to the Upcoming Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Cheers to the royal couple. MINI celebrates the upcoming nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with this one-off MINI Hatch designed to commemorate the royal wedding. After the wedding, which is scheduled for May 19, this unique car will be donated to The Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), the couple's chosen charity, for public auction according to a press release.

This highly-stylized hatchback has been rendered in a Crystal White paint scheme with silver-blue accent strips, and the slim black band that wraps around the car gets a "blue-tinted matt silver paint finish," yes, that is the whole description. Several recognizable MINI features in chrome, such as the door handles, surrounds for both the headlights and taillamps, and the hexagonal radiator grille get the blue-black tinted clear coat as well. There is even innovative Union Jack detail, split between both the rear lamps. That, along with dark-blue matt metallic wheel rims complete the look on the outside.

And as with tradition, this one has a unique roof graphic as well. It uses an amalgam of colors applied by hand in several layers, bringing the elements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s national flags together; the Union Jack and the Stars and Stripes. There is also a cutting-edge stuff incorporated to this vehicle in the form of special MINI side scuttles near the indicators, which have been 3-D printed and are embellished with the initials "M" and "H" with a heart and rings. Also, when the door is opened, an exclusive “Just Married” image is projected onto the ground.