1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Tour de France Is the Star of RM Sotheby's Monaco Auction

We've been following the entrants in RM Sotheby's upcoming Monaco auction and the quality of cars going under the hammer is pretty jaw-dropping. Admittedly it's mostly Porsches that ar up for grabs, but there are a few priceless Italian unicorns on the list too. If there's one lot you should pay attention to this year, it's the most expensive one at the show, a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione "Tour de France" that's expected to sell from $8.5 to $10.7 million.

This car is one of 72 250 GT Berlinettas ever produced for GT races, which were Prancing Horses that obliterated the competition at the Tour de France rally from 1956 to 1958, earning them the TdF nickname. More specifically, this example is the 15th car of 17 GT Berlinettas built in 1957, with covered headlights and triple side louvres. It features a dark red exterior with beige leather interior and was rated at 258.2 horsepower when it was new.

According to RM Sotheby's, chassis 0879 GT was sold new to German racer Wolfgang Seidel, who campaigned it in more than 20 hillclimbs, airfield races, and rallies, claiming 11 victories in class or overall. Other major achievements include second place overall at the Grand Prix of Spa-Francorchamps and fourth overall at 12 Hours of Reims, both in 1958.