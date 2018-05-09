50 Jaguar I-PACE Vehicles Acquired by Chauffeur Service for Heathrow Airport

Not one, not two, but 50 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles have been acquired for an all-new luxury chauffeur service, to and from Heathrow Airport, by WeKnowGroup. The new zero-emission service, involving one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the U.K., will begin this summer with the delivery of 50 I-PACE vehicles, along with plans to add an additional 150.

The electron-powered Jaguar I-PACE 90 kilowatt-hour uses a Lithium-ion battery to produce 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. It is capable of going from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. On average a chauffeured vehicle drives approximately 114 miles per day. With a range of 240 miles the I-PACE is expected to effortlessly complete a day’s task of driving on a single charge. Aiding the I-PACE is its ability to charge at 100 kWh. It can be recharged from 0 percent to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.

The I-PACE is also compliant with London’s January 2020 "zero emissions-capable" requirements for private hire vehicles. Jaguar says that with an efficient electric motor with fewer moving parts than a traditional internal combustion engine and service intervals that are set at two-years-21,000 miles, down time and costs are reduced for operators.