Cadillac Is Ending Production of the ATS Sedan

Former Cadillac CEO Johan de Nysschen left the company last month, but it sounds like the plan he had for Cadillac sedans is moving forward. Cadillac has confirmed that production is ending for the ATS Sedan and production of the ATS Coupe will continue into 2019.

“Production of the ATS Sedan is ending due to extensive plant upgrades, expansion and re-tooling to prepare for the next generation of Cadillac sedans,” said a Cadillac representative in an email to The Drive. “Cadillac’s future sedan portfolio will consist of three sedans, positioned in different segments and clearly differentiated by size and price. The CT6 will continue as the brand’s prestige sedan and will play also the lead role as a new technology platform for Cadillac, as evidenced by the debut of Super Cruise semi-autonomous technology in the 2018 CT6.”

This strategy lines up with the one we reported on last summer of discontinuing the ATS and CTS, and replacing them with a new sedan called the CT5. According to that plan, the large, front-wheel-drive XTS would also be discontinued after its current life cycle with no replacement. That plan also called for a smaller sedan slotted below the CT5 to be introduced as competition for the likes of the BMW 2 Series and Audi A3.

The Cadillac sedan lineup has been a little confusing for a while now. There are often inconsistencies in naming schemes and multiple sedans that are too similar to justify their production. For example, a few years back, Cadillac discontinued both the STS and DTS and replaced them both with the XTS. It sounds like the luxury brand will be doing something similar with the ATS and CTS.

There’s no official word yet on discontinuing the CTS, but it’s news we wouldn’t be surprised to hear soon.