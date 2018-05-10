2018 Nissan Kicks Crossover Pricing to Undercut the Juke It's Replacing

Pricing has been announced for the all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks subcompact crossover. Undercutting the Nissan Juke, which it’s replacing, the Kicks will start at just $18,965 which is about average for this increasingly competitive segment.

Moving up in the trim levels, the mid-range Kicks SV will start at $20,665 and the sporty, well-appointed Kicks SR will start at $21,265. That means the range-topping Kicks will have roughly the same starting price as the entry-level Juke.

Other than being a better value proposition than the outgoing Juke, the Kicks offers several other advantages. The Kicks has 15 cubic feet more cargo space than the Juke thanks to its more conventional, but still quirky shape. It’s also better on gas with an estimated 33 combined mpg versus the FWD Juke’s 29 mpg. However, the Kicks also has less power and torque than the Juke at just 125 hp and 115 pound-feet, with its only engine option a 1.6-liter inline-four.

Surprisingly, there is no all-wheel-drive option in the Nissan Kicks, likely in an effort to keep the cost down and to make it more space efficient. That makes the Kicks more competitive with crossovers like the Kia Soul and Toyota C-HR rather than the Jeep Renegade and Honda HR-V. Not so surprisingly, the Kicks won’t offer a manual transmission like the Juke did either.

We don’t know an official release date for the Kicks, but it should start arriving in showrooms soon. Last we heard from Nissan, the new crossover would be arriving this Spring.