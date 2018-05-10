BMW Owner May Have Accidentally Received a Formula 1 Racing Clutch in the Mail

After reading all 10 pages of the thread, it appears that the seemingly lucky recipient of an intricate Formula 1 component still isn't sure what he's going to do with it. Other forum members have chimed in, stating that he should keep it as a cool souvenir, sell it for a profit, or some say that he should simply do the right thing and send it back in exchange for the right part. Others have even claimed that he's not legally bound to return an erroneous part that was sent to him by Amazon.

Of course, you might be wondering, what in the world is Amazon doing with a Formula 1 clutch at one of its fulfillment centers? Well, two possible answers could be simply that ZF sent Amazon the F1 clutch by error when attempting to stock the online retailer with M3 clutches, or ZF handled the fulfillment directly and simply put the wrong part in the box.

UPDATE: A ZF spokesperson has informed us that the clutch in question is an actual component from a Formula 1 car, but that it is "about a decade old, or maybe older." He also confirmed that ZF "did not sell or ship" this part.

