California Man Arrested For Leaving His Car Idling in Parking Lot

With its scenic coastline and gorgeous canyon roads, California has a well-deserved reputation as a driver's paradise. But there are a lot of downsides to life in the Golden State—like the fact that walking away from your idling car is enough to get you arrested, as one man in Sacramento found out on Friday.

According to CBS 13, Craig Williams pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the capital city on Friday morning and left his engine running when he went inside. A Sacramento police officer passing by noticed his car idling and tried to write him a ticket as he came back outside; when Williams refused to cooperate, the officer took him into custody for resisting arrest.