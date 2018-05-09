Survey Finds That the Ford Mustang Is America's Dream Car of All Time

Is your dream ride a sports car, a luxury sedan, or a high-riding pickup truck? The answer to that question will vary depending on who you ask, but for the most part, it appears that America has one "dream" vehicle in common, and that's the Ford Mustang. Gold Eagle, an automotive lubricant conglomerate, embarked on a mission to find out what folks around America consider their dream cars to be. In other words, if money wasn't an issue, what car would they keep on their driveways? The study surveyed 2,000 random people across the country, and while most of us would think that brands like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche would predominate, the reality was far different.

Ford 2018 Ford Mustang.

"The 2,000 respondents represent a sampling from across the United States," a Gold Eagle spokesperson told The Drive. "We didn’t have any preconditions for participating in the survey like particular vehicle ownership, income level or state." According to survey results, the majority of people consider the Ford Mustang to be their top choice for a dream car. The Tesla Model S nips at the heels of the Mustang in second place, while the Jeep Wrangler, Corvette, and Camaro wrap up the top five. Interestingly enough, the Mustang attracted 61 percent of women's votes, but only 39 percent of men's. It's a much different story for the Corvette, where 59 percent of men chose it as their all-time dream ride, but the Jeep Wrangler appears to make the ladies go crazy with an 81 percent approval rating.

Gold Eagle Survey breakdown per gender.

As you'd imagine, geography and location can impact what someone desires out of their dream car. For example, someone in Miami will most likely envision a different dream ride than someone in Montana or Alaska. According to the survey, the Southwest, Pacific, and Northeast regions of the country chose the Tesla Model S, while Midwest and Southeast fell victim to the Mustang's charm. The Mountain region was the only one to choose the Land Rover Range Rover as their dream car. Perhaps even more interesting are the dream cars that different generations and "groups" aspire to own. For example, millennials chose the Tesla Model S, while gen-xers chose the Camaro and baby boomers the Corvette. On the other hand, people who identified themselves as "car experts" chose the Ford Mustang as their dream car, while people who identified themselves as "not knowledgeable" chose Tesla.

Gold Eagle Top dream cars split by region.