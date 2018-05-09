The 2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Is 420 Horses of American Pride

In this age of performance crossovers, where everyone from Ford to Ferrari has a high-horsepower family hauler in the works, it only makes sense that the old guard of SUVs would get a zippy makeover too. After holding out for far too long, General Motors has finally announced plans for a hi-po package on the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban RST Performance Package sees Chevrolet drop a 6.2-liter V-8 under the hood that puts out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which is connected to GM's new 10-speed automatic transmission. It's the same drivetrain found in the GMC Yukon Denali and the Chevy Tahoe RST, and it's a proven combination that should make the old-timer a lot more interesting to drive.

Chevrolet

We're pretty big fans of the Suburban overall—everyone loves riding around in a giganto truck—but in our road test last year, we found its acceleration lacking and its six-speed transmission dated for efficient highway cruising. The new powertrain will likely fix a lot of that, while a side-exit Borla exhaust system, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, and available six-piston Brembo brakes up front round out the upgrades.

Chevrolet

The whole thing looks the part of a performance SUV, at least as much as a 19-foot-long truck can. There's a lot of blacked-out badging and trim details, and the body rides on 22-inch wheels wrapped in low-profile Bridgestone tires.

Chevrolet