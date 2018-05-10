Rolls-Royce Goes Off-Path With the New Cullinan, the World's Most Expensive SUV

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce is using the tagline of “Effortless, Everywhere” to tout its new model's go-anywhere capabilities. The Cullinan, Rolls’s press release assures us, was “tested to destruction all over the planet.” Stateroom quiet and steamship power are provided by Rolls’s familiar 6.75-liter V-12. That 48-valve, twin-turbo engine matches the Phantom’s 563 horsepower, but with 627 pound-feet of torque versus 664 for the flagship sedan. But if the engine and eight-speed ZF transmission are familiar, along with the self-leveling air-suspension and that signature magic-carpet ride, the AWD system with multiple off-road settings is another first for a Rolls.

Rolls-Royce

A single switch, which Rolls internally dubbed the “Everywhere” button, prepares the Rolls-Royce for off-road excursions by optimizing the SUV for, among other things, a 21.4-inch wading depth. (And we thought Rolls owners were only knee-deep in money). The electronic, continuously-variable suspension reacts to body and wheel acceleration, steering inputs, and even camera information. A double wishbone front suspension, five-link rear suspension, and four-wheel steering help control lateral forces and boost agility—as much as they can in a vehicle that weighs 5,864 pounds, about 500 more than the beefy Bentagya. And despite its genuine off-road chops, the Cullinan would never want passengers to sully their designer trousers on entry or exit: Front and rear coach doors wrap low beneath the exterior sill, keeping dirt entirely on the outside of the portals.

Rolls-Royce

Kneeling before those occupants, the Cullinan lowers itself by 1.7 inches when they press the keyfob or touch the beautifully chrome-plated door handles, unlocking serious riches inside. That includes the swankiest, hand-crafted wood and metal trim, and an enormous panoramic sunroof. “Box grain” leather covers the upper dash, in a durable, water-resistant form that borrows from high-end Italian luggage and handbags. To suit its SUV mission, the steering wheel is thicker-gripped and smaller-radius than your typical, chauffeur-spun Rolls wheel. Pampered families will likely choose three-across Lounge seating in the rear; buyers who prefer soothing scotch to rowdy rugrats can opt for deep-bolstered buckets, bisected by a console with a drinks cabinet, Rolls-Royce whiskey glasses, champagne flutes, and a refrigerator. Power-folding rear seats, split 67/33, are another first for a Rolls-Royce, as is a touchscreen infotainment system. Tailgates are a novel addition for Rolls as well, so the brand calls its version “The Clasp.” That portal opens to a two-part, “D-back” rear whose protruding bustle accepts fancy luggage. That cargo area is separated from passenger quarters by a sealed glass partition, ensuring that occupants catch neither a draft nor a whiff of their perspiring, luggage-carting servants. Indeed, Rolls assures us that the partition wall maintains heat or A/C “even when the luggage compartment stands open.” The design, the brand claims, nods to an era in which occupants carried their luggage on the outside of the car.

Rolls-Royce

Yes, the Cullinan is tall, but Rolls-Royce takes it over-the-top with a range of bespoke options. A pair of leather-clad folding chairs power out from the hatch, bisected by a small table. Rolls calls it the “Cullinan Viewing Suite,” perfect for tailgating at polo matches or some mythical drive-in theater for the 1 percent of the 1 percent. But what we’re really dying to see are the custom “Recreation Modules” owners can commission based on their favored pursuits. Rolls cites “fly-fishing, photography, rock climbing, snowboarding, parascending, kiteboarding, base jumping, volcano boarding, or just sitting and taking in the view” (viz., "couch-potatoing"). Each custom Recreation Module slots and plugs into the cargo area, with “a motorized door housing the equipment and paraphernalia specific to each Cullinan owner’s pursuits. When the owner is ready to play, it presents itself.” Whoa. Has that dude from 50 Shades of Grey put down his deposit?

Rolls-Royce