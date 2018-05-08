Racing Photographer Jamey Price's New Film Shows What It Takes to Shoot a 24-Hour Endurance Race

If you’ve ever watched a 24-hour automotive race, you know it can be a grueling ordeal. For everyone: Fans, reporters, pit crews, corner workers, even hot dog vendors. And presumably, drivers, too. (though those guys are animals; they live for this sort of thing.)

But pity the poor motorsports photographer, as well, in your sympathetic musings. Think about it: They must wander the entire track for 24 straight hours, struggle to find the best spots, tussle with other shooters, and try to shoot the familiar cars in fresh ways while still struggling to keep up with the action so they know who’s hot and who’s not out on the track. It’s tough work.

Jamey Price knows this quite well. The veteran motorsports photographer spends his year trotting around the globe capturing racing events, including the epic 24-hour races that try men's (and women's) souls. The North Carolina resident just released a 12-minute documentary showing what it’s like to photographically cover an endurance race—specifically, the 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps. Give it a watch below, so you can appreciate what those folks go through to bring you brilliant, vibrant images of the action.