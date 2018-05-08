You Can Now Hire a Jaguar F-Type SVR or XJR575 to Take You Around the Nürburgring

Racing fans who want to experience the wonders of the Nürburgring race track without subjecting their own cars to the demanding 13-mile-long Nordschleife circuit can now hire a taxi to take them around the Green Hell at high speeds, courtesy of Jaguar.

For $236 per lap, participants are put in the passenger seat of a brand-new Jag next to a professional Jaguar test driver and get to experience Germany's most famous race track. The 30-minute session includes one lap of the Nordschleife, plus a pre-lap safety briefing and time afterwards to review video footage taken of the ride.

Customers can choose from one of two Jaguar models to chauffeur them around the circuit at full-throttle, and most will jump for the F-Type SVR sports coupe, which is capable of 200 mph. The downside of this monster sports car is that it can only hold one passenger, so participants looking to bring a friend or two should consider the other option, the XJR575 luxury sports sedan. Thankfully both of these cars use the same 567-horsepower, 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 power plant, and Jaguar promises that all who partake will experience forces of up to 1.2 G-forces in the corners. In other words, you should save lunch for after the session.