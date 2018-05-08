Lamborghini Centenario Hypercars Recalled over Incorrect Labels

Italian manufacturer Lamborghini is recalling at least 11 of the 40 Centenario hypercars produced because the vehicles were fitted with a label indicating the wrong weight rating.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, there has been an "incorrect GVWR [Gross Vehicle Weight Rating] on Certification Label" for the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario. The agency also noted that "an overloaded vehicle may increase the risk of suspension or tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash."

Lamborghini has made 40 of these vehicles in total, of which 20 are coupes and the other 20 Roadsters. Lamborghini will notify owners of the affected vehicles, and dealers will install a corrected certification label free of charge.