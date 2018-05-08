Lamborghini Centenario Hypercars Recalled over Incorrect Labels

Even lightweight carbon-fiber hypercars have weight issues.

By George Kuruvilla
Lamborghini Centenario Roadster - Front Side View
Lamborghini

Italian manufacturer Lamborghini is recalling at least 11 of the 40 Centenario hypercars produced because the vehicles were fitted with a label indicating the wrong weight rating.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, there has been an "incorrect GVWR [Gross Vehicle Weight Rating] on Certification Label" for the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario. The agency also noted that "an overloaded vehicle may increase the risk of suspension or tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash."

Lamborghini has made 40 of these vehicles in total, of which 20 are coupes and the other 20 Roadsters. Lamborghini will notify owners of the affected vehicles, and dealers will install a corrected certification label free of charge.  

The 2017 Lamborghini Centenario was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016, the year the company celebrated the centenary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth. This carbon-fiber-bodied hypercar also uses a carbon-fiber monocoque. 

Powering it is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 churning out 759 hp allowing it to eclipse the 62 mph mark from a standstill in just 2.8 seconds. It is also capable of hitting 187 mph in just 23.5 seconds and will continue accelerate to a top speed of more than 218 mph. All models were sold out before launch and were purchased at about $2.1 million, excluding taxes.

