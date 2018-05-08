Watch the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Toast a Dodge Demon on the Drag Strip

These are heady times for American performance cars, with both the new 755-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon offering more brute strength than we've ever seen before. But what happens when you pit these modern marvels head-to-head on the drag strip?

The Demon is quite literally made for this—if Dodge didn't manage to hit you over the head with that fact in marketing the car, then a brief look at the list of quarter-mile enhancements ought to do the trick. There's the TransBrake to hold the car on the line while the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 revs up, an interior-delete option, and the Demon Crate featuring skinny front tires and the special powertrain control module to unlock its full 840 hp.

If the Demon is a sledgehammer, then the Corvette ZR1 is a surgical scalpel. The ZR1 is a race-ready, aero-focused masterwork, the ultimate Corvette of its generation. It has the potential to be the fastest American car ever around the Nurburgring when Chevrolet goes for the record later this year; the company recently released footage of the uber-Vette exceeding its stated 212 mph top speed during testing. It should also be noted that the ZR1 is now the most powerful production car you can buy with a manual transmission in this country.