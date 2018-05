More Koenigseggs Than You Can Count on Two Hands Show up to Cars 'N Copters on the Coast

This past weekend, the Huntington Beach Police Department and Community Foundation organized a car meet to raise money for the police department's Air Support Unit, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The first rendition of Cars N' Copters on the Coast took place right next to the boardwalk paralleling Surf City USA's famous beaches, featuring four helicopters and countless cars on display. Money raised from donations and special show registration go towards safety and training programs within the HBPD.

Since Huntington Beach is located just north of Newport Beach, one of Southern California's most affluent cities, the quality of cars that showed up was good enough to rival the hypercar displays at Pebble Beach. Here are some highlights from the meet.

The cream of the crop at Cars N' Copters was the group of Koenigseggs on display, and not just one or two them– the unofficial tally at the meet was 12 of Sweden's finest hypercars, as well as the man behind them, Christian von Koenigsegg. The list of participants includes: a CCXR Trevita once owned by Floyd Mayweather, production car speed record-holding Agera RS, Agera RS1, Agera RS "Draken," Agera RS "Phoenix," multiple CCXs, and the first Koenigsegg in the United States, the CCXRS. The car that attracted the most attention however was the Regera hybrid hypercar, also the first of its kind in the U.S. A profile for almost all of these cars can be found on Koenigsegg's blog.