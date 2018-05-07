Uber Hires Former NTSB Chair to Advise on Safety After Fatal Self-Driving Car Crash

Uber has hired a former National Transportation Safety Board chair to advise on safety after a fatal crash involving a self-driving car, but would not confirm a report that the crash was caused by a software glitch, reports Reuters.

"We initiated a top-to-bottom safety review of our self-driving vehicles program, and we have brought on former NTSB Chair Christopher Hart to advise us on our overall safety culture," an Uber statement said. "Our review is looking at everything from the safety of our system to our training processes for vehicle operators, and we have more to say soon."

A 49-year-old woman, Elaine Herzberg, was killed by one of Uber's autonomous Volvo XC90 SUVs March 18 in Tempe Arizona. Herzberg was pushing a bicycle across a street when she was struck by the car, and subsequently died of her injuries. A human safety driver was onboard, but took no action to prevent the collision. Arizona suspended Uber's permit to test self-driving cars on its public roads, and both the NTSB and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are investigating the incident.