All-Electric Kia Niro Revealed at International Electric Vehicle Expo

The Korean auto-maker Kia has revealed its new all-electric variant of the Niro crossover SUV at the 5th International Electric Vehicle Expo in Jeju, Korea. It is scheduled to make its European debut at the Paris Motor Show later this October.

The crossover was designed at Kia’s design centers in California, the U.S., and Namyang, Korea. The Kia Niro EV like its name-sharing siblings combines city-friendly compactness along with the practicality and appeal of a compact SUV, in an aerodynamic shell.

In terms of aesthetics, the Niro EV production vehicle has been inspired a great deal by the Niro EV Concept unveiled at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, albeit it has been toned down to look more like its road-going peers. The front fascia is characterized by a faux "tiger nose" grille with a neatly integrated flab concealing its charging port. While the profile of the air intake remains largely the same, arrowhead-shaped LED daytime running lights and fog lamps have been added to the lower valance. Kia's clean and high-tech design brings tapered rear windows to emphasize the car’s sleek profile, while the glossy finish on the plastic wheel arches seen on the concept have been replaced by matt finish. And the production vehicle also gets more conventional dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels instead of the examples showcased at CES 2018. As expected, the bronze accents have been replaced by blue-green trims indicative of its electric car status.